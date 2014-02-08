Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

No. 19 Oklahoma State will try to put a rough week behind it when it travels to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Cowboys saw freshman guard Stevie Clark dismissed from the team in between a pair of close losses that dropped them to seventh in the Big 12 and a game ahead of Texas Tech. “We don’t accept moral victories, but I feel like we definitely made a stride in the right direction,” guard Brian Williams told the media after Monday’s 98-97 triple-overtime loss to Iowa State. “We need to figure something out soon to get back on a winning streak.”

The Cowboys will face a well-rested and excited Red Raiders team. Texas Tech hasn’t played since Saturday’s win against Texas Christian and will host a game in front of a sold-out United Sprint Arena for the first time since a win against New Mexico on Jan. 1, 2007. It’s the start of Texas Tech’s toughest stretch of the season: five ranked foes in a row, ending with trip to Oklahoma State on Feb. 22.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (16-6, 4-5): The Cowboys have lost four of five and star guard Marcus Smart is working through a shooting slump. Smart leads the team with 17.3 points per game but is shooting 28.4 percent from the floor and 12.1 percent from 3-point range over the past five games. Markel Brown and Le‘Bryan Nash have picked up their scoring over the past four games, averaging 19 and 20.5 points respectively.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (11-11, 3-6): Jaye Crockett leads the Red Raiders with 14.4 points per game on a league-best 55.3 percent shooting and 6.2 rebounds and is closing in on a program milestone. Crockett needs four steals to become the fifth Red Raider with 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 100 steals and 100 assists in a career. Jordan Tolbert adds 11.1 points and six rebounds per game for the Red Raiders, who are 1-3 against ranked opponents.

TIP-INS

1. The Cowboys lead the Big 12 in scoring margin (plus-15) and turnover margin (plus-3.9).

2. The Red Raiders are 6-4 in front of sellout crowds, including a 2-2 mark against ranked opponents.

3. Crockett’s hometown of Clovis, N.M., honored him with Jaye Crockett Day on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 73, Texas Tech 68