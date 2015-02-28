Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

A three-game losing streak has prompted Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford to take a long, hard look at his team before Saturday’s game at Texas Tech. “I’m going to use this week to see who we can really rely on,” Ford told reporters. “We have too many guys worried about themselves.” The Cowboys dropped a second consecutive home game to No. 19 West Virginia last Saturday, 73-63, despite four starters scoring in double figures.

The Red Raiders have lost eight of the last nine games and six straight overall in Tubby Smith’s second season. The former Naismith Coach of the Year is finding it hard to build a winning team in Lubbock, but his overall record of 533-245 should serve as a reminder that Texas Tech hired the right man for the job. Saturday will be the last home game for the Red Raiders, who conclude the regular season next Friday at Baylor.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNews.

OKLAHOMA STATE (17-10, 7-8 Big 12): The Cowboys won the first meeting with the Red Raiders, 63-43, on Jan. 21 while holding Smith’s team to 27.8 percent from the field. Oklahoma State collected 10 blocks in the contest, five of which came from Michael Cobbins, who ranks second in the Big 12 with two rejections per game. Ford’s squad is also averaging 8.4 steals, which ranks second in the conference and 15th in the nation.

TEXAS TECH (12-17, 2-14): Saturday has all the makings of a trap game for Oklahoma State as the Red Raiders have, at times, risen to the occasion against conference foes in Lubbock. On Jan. 24, Texas Tech conquered then-No 12 Iowa State 78-73 at home, and the Red Raiders challenged Baylor and Oklahoma in close losses last week. Freshman guard Keenan Evans has come on strong the past two games, totaling 27 points.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 43-14 and has swept Texas Tech in two of the last three seasons.

2. The Cowboys have two players among the Big 12’s top three scorers: F Le‘Bryan Nash (16.8 points per game) and G Phil Forte III (16.2).

3. The Red Raiders are averaging league-worsts in points (60.7) and field-goal percentage (39.8).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 61, Texas Tech 59