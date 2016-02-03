Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Texas Tech looks to solve its late-game problems when its hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Red Raiders let leads slip away against West Virginia and Arkansas during its three-game losing streak and coach Tubby Smith blames his team’s execution down the stretch.

“We’ve lost a couple of tough games,” Smith said during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference. “Our mental psyche is damaged. We have to respond the right way.” The Cowboys, coming off their first road victory, have found an inside presence to complement freshman guard Jawun Evans. Evans has led the Cowboys in scoring, rebounding and assists in three of the past six games while senior forward Chris Olivier has recorded back-to-back double-digit scoring games. The Cowboys have won nine of the past 11 meetings with Texas Tech, winning the past two at home by a combined five points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (11-10, 2-6 Big 12): Evans (13.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds) is averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds in his past six games. Olivier shot a combined 12-of-17 from the floor against Baylor and Auburn, scoring 33 points to raise his average to 9.2 points. The Cowboys rank second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (66.8 points) but have allowed a 77-point average in their six league losses.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-8, 2-6): Forwards Zach Smith (10.1 points, team-high 6.8 rebounds), Aaron Ross (8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds) and Justin Gray (8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds) have each recorded two double-digit scoring performances in the three games without injured center Norense Odiase (foot). Guards Devaugntah Williams (12.4 points) and Toddrick Gotcher (10.6 points) lead the team in scoring but have struggled from the floor during the slide. The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in free-throw shooting in league games, hitting 78.8 from the line.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech, which finished its non-conference schedule allowing opponents to shoot 38.5 percent, has allowed four of its past six opponents to shoot at least 50 percent from the floor.

2. The Red Raiders have lost seven of their past eight games, with five of those losses by 10 points or fewer.

3. Evans’ 108 assists are the second most by a freshman in Oklahoma State history, trailing Marcus Smart’s 139 in 2012-13.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 71, Texas Tech 66