Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State is in a tailspin, having lost itsfirst six Big 12 games and 12 straight conference contests overall. The goingwon’t get any easier Saturday, either, as the Cowboys visit Texas Tech, whichis 12-0 at home so far and has won 17 straight in Lubbock.

The latest loss for Oklahoma State came Wednesdaynight as visiting Kansas State overcame five Cowboys scoring in double figuresand escaped Stillwater with a 96-88 win. “It’s tough because you know thatnobody likes losing,” Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans told the mediaafter scoring 20 points and dishing out seven assists in the loss. “We areplaying great teams, but we need to get one win, at least, to get us (back) onthe road.” Meanwhile Wednesday, the experienced Red Raiders climbed back to.500 in the Big 12 with a hard-fought 75-69 home win over TCU. “They’re a funteam to coach because they’re older guys,” first-year Texas Tech coach ChrisBeard said in his post-game news conference. “I’m going to miss these seniorswhen they’re gone. It’s part of our identity, and I think one of the reasonswhy we’re pretty good in tough situations. We don’t really come unraveledbecause we have older, experienced players.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-8, 0-6 Big 12): After openingconference play with a 92-75 loss to nationally ranked West Virginia, theCowboys have at least been making things close, losing each of their last fivegames by 10 points or fewer. Evans (18.3 points) and fellow guards JefferyCarroll (17.2) and Phil Forte (13.7) are averaging double digits while the 6-6 Carrollis pacing the team with 7.1 rebounds per game to rank as the only Big 12 playerin the top seven of both scoring and rebounding. Overall, the Cowboys ranksecond in the conference with 88.1 points per contest but are giving up aleague-worst 80.2 as opponents are shooting a combined 47.2 percent from thefloor – a figure which also ranks last in the Big 12.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (14-4, 3-3): Junior guard KeenanEvan scored a team-high 20 points against TCU, including 8-of-8 at thefree throw line, to extend his double-figure scoring streak to a career-bestseven games. Lewis leads the team with a 14.3-point average and is joined indouble figures by forwards Zach Smith (13.2), Anthony Livingston (11.7) and AaronRoss (10.5). Smith (7.8 boards) and forward Justin Gray (5.3) are the leadingrebounders for the Red Raiders, who rank only behind Baylor in the conferencewith an average rebounding margin of plus-6.7.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech has won three straight in theseries after 63-61 (overtime) and 71-61 victories a season ago.

2. The Red Raiders are shooting 50.0 percent fromthe field, which trails only Kansas (50.4) in the conference.

3. Forte missed his third free throw of theseason Wednesday but still held on to his national lead at 94.7 percent (54 of57).

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 82, Oklahoma State 73