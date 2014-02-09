Texas Tech 65, Oklahoma State 61

(Updated: EDITS THROUGHOUT and adds Smart incident detail)

Texas Tech 65, No. 19 Oklahoma State 61: Jaye Crockett had 21 points - including the go-ahead basket with 41 seconds left - and 12 rebounds as the Red Raiders upset the visiting Cowboys in a game marred by an incident involving Oklahoma State star Marcus Smart and a spectator.Smart fell under the Red Raiders basket after fouling Crockett on a fast break, then got up and proceeded to shove a Texas Tech fan sitting in the first row several feet away with six seconds left. The unanimous preseason All-America first-team selection had to be restrained by teammates and appeared to be incensed over something the fan said.

Robert Turner added six points, five steals and three assists and Jordan Tolbert had nine points for Texas Tech (12-11, 4-6 Big 12), which sealed the win at the free throw line. Smart, who received a technical foul but was not ejected, finished with 22 points and Phil Forte added 15 for Oklahoma State (16-7, 4-6).

The Red Raiders finished the first half with an 8-2 run for a 29-27 halftime lead, getting a Tolbert layup off a late fast-break and Jamal Williams Jr.’s jumper at the buzzer. Smart had six points of an 11-2 run that gave the Cowboys a 41-34 lead early in the second half, but bench contributors Randy Onwuasor and Kader Tapsoba combined for eight points during Texas Tech’s 10-2 run that tied the game midway through the half.

Crockett knocked down a baseline jumper in the final minute to break a 61-61 tie and Turner poked away the ball during Oklahoma State’s final possession. After Smart’s foul and technical, Dusty Hannahs made one of the technical free throws and Crockett made one of his two free throws to seal the upset.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State fell to 1-5 when trailing at halftime. ... Le‘Bryan Nash added 12 points for the Cowboys, who have lost five of six. ... Tubby Smith’s first Texas Tech team passed last year’s win total (11) and conference win total (three).