Texas Tech 63, Oklahoma State 62: Devaugntah Williams’ 3-pointer with 8.3 seconds remaining lifted the host Red Raiders to a stunning upset of the struggling Cowboys.

Williams had 11 points, including the last eight for Texas Tech (13-17, 3-14 Big 12), which squandered a 15-point lead in the second half. Toddrick Gotcher drained four 3-pointers en route to 17 points and Norense Odiase added 14 points for the Red Raiders, who snapped a six-game skid.

Le‘Bryan Nash led Oklahoma State (17-11, 7-9) with a game-high 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Jeffrey Carroll chipped in 12 off the bench. Michael Cobbins pulled down 11 rebounds to go with 10 points and Tyree Griffin had 10 as well for the Cowboys, who have dropped four straight games.

After watching the last four 3-pointers go down for his teammates, Odiase tried his luck from behind the arc for the first time all season and connected to cap an 11-0 burst before the break. The Red Raiders drained five 3-pointers in the last 4 1/2 minutes of the first half to secure a 31-17 advantage.

Oklahoma State made just one triple in the opening 20 minutes but hit six of their next eight to go on top 48-47 with just over eight minutes to play in the second half. Carroll knocked down a clutch 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to put the Cowboys ahead briefly until Williams responded on the other end with the game-winner.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Red Raiders entered the game averaging five 3-pointers, they made six in the first half alone and 10 overall. ... Oklahoma State second -leading scorer Phil Forte III (16.2 points per game) fouled out with 1:39 remaining. He finished with zero points and three turnovers. ... Texas Tech had lost nine of the last 10 meetings in the series but has won the last two in Lubbock.