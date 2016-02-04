Texas Tech 63, Oklahoma State 61 (OT)

Senior guard Devaugntah Williams drove through the defense for the winning layup with 0.5 seconds remaining to give Texas Tech a 63-61 overtime victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday in Big 12 play at Lubbock, Texas.

The game-winner was Williams’ only made field goal in eight attempts as the Red Raiders (13-8, 3-6 Big 12) broke a three-game losing streak. Junior forward Aaron Ross scored a career-best 22 points for Texas Tech, and senior guard Toddrick Gotcher scored 16 of his 18 points after halftime.

Junior forward Leyton Hammonds had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cowboys (11-11, 2-7). Senior guard Jeff Newberry scored 13 points, senior forward Chris Olivier had 11, and freshman point guard Jawun Evans scored 10 first-half points before missing the second half due to a right shoulder injury.

Gotcher knocked down two 3-pointers in overtime, and the second tied the score at 61 with 39.8 seconds left. Oklahoma State committed its 21st turnover with 15 seconds to play to set the stage for Williams, who penetrated through the lane and converted the layup.

Ross drained a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run and tie the score at 47 with 3:53 remaining in regulation. Oklahoma State moved right back ahead, and Olivier’s three-point play made it 53-48 before Texas Tech received a put-back from Ross and a tying 3-pointer from Gotcher with 33.5 seconds left.

The Red Raiders recovered from a 12-point first-half deficit and were down 40-33 with 12 minutes to play when Ross scored all the points during a 7-2 run to cut the Cowboys’ lead to two. Newberry answered with a 3-pointer, and sophomore guard Jeffery Carroll hit two free throws as Oklahoma State pushed its lead back to 47-40 with 6:32 to go.

Hammonds had 12 first-half points and Evans had 10 as the Cowboys led by as many as 12 in the first half before settling for a 31-23 halftime lead. Texas Tech shot just 25 percent from the field for its worst performance in a half all season.