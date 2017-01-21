Cowboys end Big 12 skid behind Carroll, Forte

Oklahoma State finally found a win in the Big 12 Conference, on the road even, knocking off Texas Tech 83-64 on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Guards Jeffrey Carroll and Phil Forte led the Cowboys, combing for 46 points and eight 3-pointers, offsetting foul trouble that limited leading scorer and point guard Jawun Evans throughout.

The Cowboys won for the first time in league play, moving to 1-6, and snapped a 12-game conference losing streak dating back to last season. Oklahoma State improved to 11-8 overall.

Tech lost for the first time at home, falling to 14-5 and 3-4.

Related Coverage Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

The Cowboys led by as many as 21 in the first half, but had to withstand a Red Raiders rally that pulled them within nine, 66-57, with 8:54 remaining.

But Tech didn't score again until the 2:57 mark, while Oklahoma State expanded the lead with a seven-point run.

Evans, who leads the Cowboys at 18.3 points per game, played just 17 minutes, scoring seven points with three assists and two turnovers.

Guard Keenan Evans led Tech with 15 points, while guard Devon Thomas and forward Zach Smith added 11 each.

The Red Raiders were 12-0 at home, including 3-0 in conference play, before Saturday.

The Cowboys return home Monday night to face TCU. Tech heads to Baylor on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State led 46-30 at the half, and was up as much as 21 behind Forte and Carroll.

Forte had 16 points, while Carroll went for 14 in the half, with each firing in three 3-pointers. The Cowboys shot 65.2 percent as a team in the half, fueled by a 7 of 8 performance from beyond the arc.

Tech started slow, shot just 39.1 percent from the floor and was out-rebounded 15-8 through the first 20 minutes.

Guard Justin Gray led the Red Raiders with seven points, while Livingston and Thomas added six each.

A 6-1 Tech spurt at the end of the half closed a 21-point hole to 16.