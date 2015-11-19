Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Towson

Jeff Newberry is having fun again, and thatpromises to be anything but enjoyable for Oklahoma State’s opponents. Thesenior guard, who struggled offensively last season as a junior-college transfer, isaveraging 13 points and 10 rebounds for the 2-0 Cowboys who open the Charleston(S.C.) Classic on Thursday with a quarterfinal matchup against Towson of theColonial Athletic Association.

Newberry notched his firstDivision I double-double Monday night, scoring 19 points and pulling down 12rebounds in an 86-72 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. “I feel like Juco Jeff again,” Newberry said in a postgame newsconference. “I feel like I‘m going out there and having fun, and I‘m notworrying about coming in that first year and making a mistake. I‘m going outthere and having fun playing ball and doing what my team needs me to do.”Towson also is bringing some momentum to Charleston after beatingBaltimore-area rival Morgan State 69-61 on Monday night. It was a nice bounce-backgame for the Tigers following their 78-76 season-opening loss at LaSalle twodays earlier.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (2-0): Newberry is one offour Cowboys averaging double figures as he’s joined by guard Phil Forte III (17points), Eastern Illinois-transfer Chris Olivier (13.5) and highly toutedfreshman point guard Jawun Evans (10). Olivier is second on the team with 6.5 reboundswhile Evans, a McDonald’s All-American, is averaging 5.5 assists, 4.5 boardsand 2.5 steals. Overall, Oklahoma State has outrebounded its first two foes84-61 and has recorded 17 steals.

ABOUT TOWSON (1-1): The Tigers slipped to 12-20last season after a 25-win campaign the previous year, and fifth-year coach PatSkerry is looking for a bounce back in the opposite direction. That in mind,there are a high hopes pinned on forward Arnaud William Adala Moto, a Cameroon nativeand Wake Forest transfer who is averaging a team-best 17.5 points to go alongwith 8.5 rebounds. Guard Byron Hawkins (14 points) and sixth man John Davis(12.5) also are averaging double figures while 6-9 forward Walter Foster ispulling down a team-best 9.5 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State has started 2-0 for the eighthstraight season and the 18th time in the last 19 years.

2. Towson and Oklahoma State are meeting for thefirst time, but the Tigers are 1-7 against current members of the Big 12.

3. The winner of this game will face the Ole Miss-GeorgeMason survivor in Friday’s semifinals.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 80, Towson 71