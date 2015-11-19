Oklahoma State 69, Towson 52

Graduate forward Chris Olivier scored 13 of his career-high 18 points in the first half to lead Oklahoma State past Towson 69-52 in the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

Jeffrey Carroll had 17 points off the bench for the Cowboys (3-0), who have won 59 of their past 62 games when holding an opponent to under 60 points. Anthony Allen had a career-high six blocks for Oklahoma State.

Wake Forest transfer Arnaud William Adala Moto led Towson (1-2) with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Mike Morsell added 11 points.

The Tigers, which led the Colonial Athletic Association last season by averaging 14.6 offensive rebounds per game last season, were dominant again. The Tigers outrebounded Oklahoma State 43-37, including 17-4 on the offensive end.

Oklahoma State guard Phil Forte III hyperextended his elbow diving for a loose ball in the first half and finished with six points in 14 minutes.

A jumper by Adala Moto gave the Tigers their first lead at 12-11 lead with 9:10 left in the opening half. From there, Oklahoma State took control as Olivier’s sky-hook capped an 11-2 run to pull ahead 22-14.

A layup by Joe Burton with 55 seconds remaining provided a 32-21 lead at the break. The Tigers were just 8 of 41 (19.5 percent) from the field in the first half.

A 3-pointer by Jeffrey Carroll boosted Oklahoma State’s margin to 40-22 with 16:25 left. The Tigers, however, continued to press and a layup by Eddie Keith capped a 9-0 run and pulled them to within 50-41 with 7:57 left.

But that was as close as Towson would get as a 3-pointer by Tyree Griffin and a layup by Carroll gave the Cowboys a 57-42 with 5:18 left and the Tigers never threatened the rest of the way.