Preview: Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Oklahoma State was not content with its effort level in the Big 12 Conference opener but bounced back in strong fashion behind Marcus Smart in a win on Wednesday. The 12th-ranked Cowboys will attempt to take that momentum onto the road when they visit West Virginia on Saturday. The Mountaineers won their first two conference games and are winners of three straight overall with Juwan Staten and Eron Harris leading the way.

Staten will give Smart a run for his money as a do-it-all point guard. The 6-1 junior, who is second on the team in scoring (16.8) and rebounding (6.1) while handing out a team-best six assists, had 25 points in Monday’s 89-86 overtime victory at Texas Tech, giving West Virginia two straight road wins to begin conference play. Smart put up 24 points and matched a career-best 11 rebounds in the 87-74 win over Texas and was compared to Jason Kidd and Chris Paul by Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins as one of the best guards he has coached against.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (13-2, 1-1 Big 12): The Cowboys lost senior center Michael Cobbins for the remainder of the season due to an Achilles injury on the eve of Big 12 play and did not handle the absence well in a 74-71 loss at Kansas State but they performed much better against Texas. “I think that we settled in a little better (against Texas),” coach Travis Ford said. “We can tell a little bit. We’ve talked a little bit more about it that (Cobbins) wasn’t going to be playing. We didn’t talk about it much before the Kansas State game.” Oklahoma State made up for the lack of bulk on the interior by pushing the pace with Smart and Markel Brown.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (10-5, 2-0): The Mountaineers average 81.1 points and have the guards in Staten and Harris to be able to run with the Cowboys. The two combined for 43 points in the win over Texas Tech but coach Bob Huggins was most impressed by the effort on the defensive end at the end of the game. “I think it’s a positive that they were thinking about what we have to do defensively, which I think that everybody understands is an area that we have to get better at,” Huggins said.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State took both meetings last season by an average of 15 points.

2. Staten is shooting 61 percent from the field over the last four games.

3. Smart is struggling from 3-point range in his last four games, shooting 3-of-14.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 85, West Virginia 80