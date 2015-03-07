Preview: Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Oklahoma State looks to solidify its NCAA Tournament resume when it visits No. 20 West Virginia on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Cowboys appear to be in good shape with three wins over teams with an RPI in the Top 10 and six against those in the Top 50. An 82-70 decision over TCU on Wednesday snapped a four-game slide and coach Travis Ford was pleased, telling reporters, “I‘m proud of our team’s effort. They haven’t really gotten too high or too low.”

Mountaineers’ leading scorer Juwan Staten is listed as questionable and coach Bob Huggins said his team is prepared to take a different approach if he can’t go against Oklahoma State. “I think we can spread it with our younger guys as well,” Huggins told reporters. West Virginia has dropped two straight games for only the second time this season and is 4-5 since winning six of its first eight Big 12 contests.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (18-11, 8-9 Big 12): Senior swingman Le‘Bryan Nash has been a force this season, scoring in double figures in every game he’s played and ranking second in the Big 12 while averaging 17 points. Junior guard Phil Forte provides plenty of support as well, averaging 15.6 points to rank just behind Nash among Big 12 players. The Cowboys are an opportunistic bunch as well with Anthony Hickey Jr. residing atop the conference with 58 steals on the season and Forte just behind him with 55.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (22-8, 10-7): Huggins’ experience tells him that Senior Day can be an unpredictable event and he expects Saturday’s game to be no different. “You never know how guys are going to respond,” he told reporters. “Some guys come out and play like crazy and some guys come out and are uptight and don’t play very well.” Staten averages 14.5 points and 4.6 assists while Devin Williams adds 10.7 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State has taken four of the last five meetings with West Virginia.

2.The Cowboys have won both of their previous trips to Morgantown, including a 73-72 decision last season.

3. The Mountaineers are 61-27 in their last 88 conference home games.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 71, West Virginia 70