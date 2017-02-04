The first time Oklahoma State faced West Virginia this season, the Cowboys lost by 17 to kick off a six-game losing streak to open Big 12 play. Five weeks later, Oklahoma State is back from the dead with four straight wins, but Saturday's road date against the 12th-ranked Mountaineers will provide its toughest test yet.

West Virginia ranks seventh in the nation in points scored (87.6), while Oklahoma State is eighth (87.5), although the teams have different levels of offensive balance. The Mountaineers have five players averaging between 9.4 points and 12.2 points, while the Cowboys have two dynamic scorers in Jawun Evans and Jeffrey Carroll. Evans, Carroll and the other Oklahoma State guards must take care of the ball against a West Virginia squad that records 12 steals per game and forces turnovers at a rapid pace. Evans committed five turnovers in the first meeting, while West Virginia's Jevon Carter had four steals to go with 15 points and six assists.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (14-8, 3-6 Big 12): The Cowboys won at Oklahoma for the first time since 2004 with Monday's 68-66 victory. Phil Forte made the decisive 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, while Evans notched 24 points, although the duo combined to shoot 9-of-31 from the field. Carroll, who had comfortably reached double digits in each of the previous eight games, was limited to six points on 1-of-8 shooting.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (18-4, 6-3): The Mountaineers have won three in a row - including a huge win against Kansas - and are coming off a 13-point road win against Iowa State. Daxter Miles Jr. set a season high with 22 points in the first meeting and matched that mark two games later, but since has failed to surpass 11 points in any of the last seven outings. Nathan Adrian posted a career-high 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in Tuesday's victory against Iowa State while Miles and Carter were held to a combined 13 points.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia's four losses have come by a total of 11 points, including a pair of overtime setbacks.

2. Mountaineers F Esa Ahmad has averaged 18.3 points in the last three games after averaging 5.3 points in the previous four games.

3. The win over Oklahoma marked just the second time Oklahoma State had scored fewer than 70 points this season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 73, West Virginia 70