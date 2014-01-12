FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma State 73, West Virginia 72
January 12, 2014

Oklahoma State 73, West Virginia 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 12 Oklahoma State 73, West Virginia 72: Marcus Smart collected 22 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and five assists as the visiting Cowboys edged the Mountaineers.

Le’Bryan Nash added 18 points and Markel Brown hit a key 3-pointer en route to 12 points for Oklahoma State (14-2, 2-1 Big 12). Phil Forte hit three 3-pointers off the bench as the Cowboys picked up their first conference road victory.

Juwan Staten collected 20 points, eight assists and three steals but missed a potential go-ahead layup in the final seconds as West Virginia (10-6, 2-1) had a three-game winning streak come to an end. Terry Henderson scored 21 points and Devin Williams recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Smart tipped in a basket with 3 1/2 minutes left to give Oklahoma State a 70-67 advantage but Staten found Williams for a layup and hit Henderson for a 3-pointer on the next possession to give West Virginia a 72-70 lead with 1:20 to play. The Mountaineers missed a chance to make it a two-possession game and Smart gave it up to Brown for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds remaining.

West Virginia led by as many as eight points in the first half before settling for a 41-39 edge at the break. The Mountaineers held a 52-49 lead after Henderson’s free throws with just over 12 minutes left before Nash hit a layup and Forte buried a 3-pointer, giving Oklahoma State a lead that would eventually stretch to 67-62 on Smart’s 3-pointer with less than 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Smart has recorded two straight double-doubles after matching his previous career high with 11 boards in a win over Texas on Wednesday. … West Virginia G Eron Harris struggled to 1-of-6 from beyond the arc and has hit four of his 17 3-point attempts in the last two games. … The Mountaineers were playing their first conference home game after winning at Texas Christian and Texas Tech.

