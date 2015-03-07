No. 20 West Virginia 81, Oklahoma State 72: Devin Williams totaled 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the host Mountaineers past the Cowboys in the regular season finale for both teams.

Daxter Miles Jr. added 15 points, including a team-high three 3-pointers, for West Virginia (23-8, 11-7 Big 12), which completed its regular season schedule without a losing streak of more than two games. Nathan Adrian and Jaysean Paige each chipped in nine points for the Mountaineers, who won the rebounding battle 33-22.

Jeff Newberry scored 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Oklahoma State (18-12, 8-10), which fell despite shooting 54.2 percent from the field. Anthony Hickey Jr. added 17 points and a game-high seven assists for the Cowboys, who committed 15 turnovers, while distributing 13 assists.

Oklahoma State jumped out to the early lead with a 3-pointer from Newberry accounting for the game’s first points, but West Virginia returned fire immediately with seven unanswered points, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Miles. The Mountaineers would remain in front the rest of the first half, leading by as many as 11 before a Newberry layup and a Phil Forte 3-pointer sent the Cowboys into the locker room at halftime down 39-33.

West Virginia stretched its lead to 14 on a three-point play by Williams just over five minutes into the second half. A 13-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Forte, drew Oklahoma State back to within 55-49 near the midway point of the period, but the Mountaineers answered with a 10-1 spurt, culminating in a 3-pointer from Paige, to open up their largest lead of the day and the Cowboys would threaten no further down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia snapped a run of four losses in the last five meetings against Oklahoma State, winning for the first time at home in the series. ... Cowboys F Le‘Bryan Nash finished with 10 points and has reached double figures in every game this season. ... G Juwan Staten, the Mountaineers’ leading scorer, sat for a second consecutive game with a knee injury.