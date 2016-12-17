Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Wichita State

Wichita State has been on the verge of joining the top 25 all season, and Saturday the Shockers can boost their cause if they can find a way to slow visiting Oklahoma State, one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation. The Cowboys enter this game averaging 93.5 points a game, fourth-most in Division I, and featuring one of the top sophomore guards in the nation in Jawun Evans, who has elevated his game in a big way, averaging 21.6 points after putting up 12.9 last season.

Wichita State would likely be in the top 25 coaches' poll if not for back-to-back losses late last month to then-No. 10 Louisville and then-No. 20 Michigan State, which kept the Shockers on the outside looking in. They posted a solid three-point win last Saturday against Oklahoma in the All-College Classic in Oklahoma City, and a win against the Cowboys should be enough to earn Wichita State a slot. Oklahoma State's first-year coach, Brad Underwood, returns to the state where he began his career, first as head coach at Dodge City Community College from 1988-92 and later as an assistant at Kansas State from 2006-2012. One of his first victories was keeping Phil Forte III with the Cowboys after Forte was given a medical redshirt to return this season after suffering a season-ending elbow injury three games into last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (7-2): Leyton Hammonds showed signs of overcoming his persistent foul trouble Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 16 points in a 102-66 win against Arkansas Pine Bluff. Hammonds fouled out in three straight games earlier this season and has finished with four fouls in five other contests, but limited himself to three against Arkansas Pine Bluff. Hammonds, who averaged 10.6 points in 28.3 minutes last season, had seen his numbers slip to 6.6 points in 16.9 minutes before Wednesday's performance.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (9-2): Unlike the Cowboys, the Shockers don't have a stand-out offensive player, evident by their top three scorers, Markis McDuffie, Darral Willis Jr. and Zach Brown, averaging from 10 to 10.5 points. One statistic that does jump off the charts is the nine players who average 16.1 minutes or more, the type of depth that should be able to counter the fast pace of Oklahoma State. Brown, a 6-6 junior forward, might be the most primed for a big offensive game, as he's averaging 13.5 points over the last four, including a season-high 17 against Oklahoma.

TIP-INS

1. Forte took over as the nation's best free throw shooter at 97.4 percent after shooting 2-for-2 from the line against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

2. The Cowboys have forced every opponent to commit at least 15 turnovers this season.

3. Wichita State C Shaquille Morris, one of two returning starters from last season, is an Oklahoma native who helped Edmond Memorial High School to the Class 6A state championship as a senior in 2012-13.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 80, Oklahoma State 78