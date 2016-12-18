Evans, Carroll lead Oklahoma St. over Wichita St.

Guards Jawun Evans and Jeffrey Carroll combined for 44 points as Oklahoma State took a big early lead that turned into a 93-76 rout of Wichita State on Saturday in Wichita, Kan.

Carroll went 8 for 10 from the floor and finished with 22 points, while Evans also went for 22. The Cowboys (9-2) led by as much as 25 in the final five minutes.

Forward Darral Willis Jr. scored a game-high 24 and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Shockers (9-3). Forward Markis McDuffie added 14 for Wichita State, while guard Zach Brown had 10.

Oklahoma State never trailed, building a double-digit lead barely seven minutes in and rolling in what amounted to a road game despite the contest being played off campus. The game was played at INTRUST Bank Arena downtown, where the Shockers were 6-0 entering Saturday.

Oklahoma State led 49-33 at the half, despite Evans sitting the final 9:18 after picking up his second foul.

Evans was the catalyst early, scoring 11 points as the Cowboys bolted to a 28-11 lead. His teammates picked up the slack when he sat, losing only one point off that margin, mostly because of a big half from Carroll, who had 16 points and four rebounds.

With Oklahoma State up 34-19, Wichita State went on a 10-4 run, cutting the lead to 38-29 on a steal and layup by forward McDuffie with 3:26 remaining in the period. McDuffie had four points during the surge, while forward Willis Jr. added five as the Shockers were within double digits for the first time since early on.

The Cowboys, though, closed the half on an 11-4 spurt fueled by two Carroll buckets.