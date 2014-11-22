Oklahoma State 82, Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68: Phil Forte scored 20 points and Le‘Bryan Nash added 17 as the Cowboys withstood a second-half rally by the visiting Panthers.

Anthony Hickey and Michael Cobbins registered 15 points apiece for Oklahoma State (4-0), which shot 50 percent from the field and made 23-of-28 attempts from the foul line. Cobbins was 6-of-8 shooting in his season debut and Forte made three of the Cowboys’ seven 3-pointers.

Steve McWhorter had 18 points, six rebounds and nine assists to lead Milwaukee (1-3), which trailed by as many as 21 late in the first half. Matt Tiby had 10 points and five rebounds while J.J. Panoske, JeVon Lyle and Cody Wichmann scored nine apiece.

Oklahoma State led 44-27 at the break after shooting 48.5 percent and forcing 13 turnovers. Wichmann made all three of his 3-point attempts in the opening period and Milwaukee remained in striking distance by draining five of its 11 first-half field goals from beyond the arc.

The Panthers made 15 of their first 20 shots in the second half and pulled within 75-64 on Akeem Springs’ layup with six minutes left. Hickey answered by making one of two free throws as the Cowboys quickly regained control.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tiby received a technical foul early in the second half, giving him three in the Panthers’ first four games. … Oklahoma State G-F Leyton Hammonds sat out with an ankle injury. … Friday’s game marked the 100th home game for Travis Ford as the Cowboys coach.