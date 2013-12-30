Preview: Oral Roberts at Baylo

Rebounding has been a key strength for Baylor this season and the No. 12 Bears will try to continue that trend when they host Oral Roberts on Monday night. Baylor has outrebounded 10 of 11 opponents this season, thanks in large part to 6-9 starting forward Cory Jefferson (8.5) and 6-8 reserve forward Rico Gathers (7.5). The Bears also feature a 7-1 starting center in Isaiah Austin, but his specialty is in blocking shots, evident by his 3.1 average.

The Canadian connection of Kenny Chery and Brady Heslip continue to hold down the backcourt duties for the Bears. Chery is second on the team in scoring at 12.2 and is looking to score in double figures in four straight games for the first time this season, while Heslip is averaging 11.3 points and shooting 49.2 percent from 3-point range. Oral Roberts has a proven scorer in 6-7 forward Shawn Glover, who is averaging 20.4 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (6-6): Glover has played some of his best basketball against top competition. He put up 24 points against No. 6 Wisconsin earlier this season and 22 against No. 8 Wichita State two weeks later. A year ago, he scored 18 points against then-No. 5 Arizona, which also bettered his season scoring average.

ABOUT BAYLOR (10-1): The Bears are aiming to finish unbeaten in the month of December for the fifth time in the last seven seasons and this month has been no cakewalk, as they had to get past then-No. 4 Kentucky on Dec. 6. Baylor is also trying for its 11th straight win at the Ferrell Center, which would equal the second-longest winning streak in arena history. About the only thing the Bears need to watch out for is Glover and looking too far ahead to next week’s Big 12 opener against No. 13 Iowa State.

TIP-INS

1. Chery has made 21 consecutive free throws and is shooting 93.1 from the line, but remains one made free throw shy of qualifying for the Big 12 lead.

2. Baylor is 5-0 games in decided by five points or less or in overtime this season after finishing 3-8 in such games last year.

3. Jefferson needs one block to move into fourth place on the school’s all-time list (134).

PREDICTION: Baylor 85, Oral Roberts 74