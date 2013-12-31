(Updated: CORRECTS Baylor FG% in graph 2)

No. 11 Baylor 81, Oral Roberts 55: Cory Jefferson scored all 17 of his points in the second half as the host Bears won their 11th straight game at the Ferrell Center.

Taurean Prince added a season-high 16 points off the bench for Baylor (11-1), which shot 61.3 percent from the field while pulling away in the second half. Isaiah Austin added 15 points and four blocked shots and reserve forward Rico Gathers finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears.

Shawn Glover scored 22 points for Oral Roberts (6-7), his third straight game with at least 20 points and eighth this season. Denell Henderson added a season-high 16 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who shot 26.5 percent in the second half after hitting on half their shots in the first.

Baylor went scoreless for nearly six minutes to start the game but quickly made up ground on 3-pointers by Kenny Chery and Brady Heslip and took the lead for good at 14-11 on a three-point play by Prince. Prince hit a jumper 39 seconds later that sparked a 9-0 run, which extended the lead to double figures.

Baylor went into the break with a 36-25 lead despite getting no points or rebounds from Jefferson, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. He made two free throws on Baylor’s opening possession of the second half and went on to score his team’s first six points as the Bears extended their lead 42-29 and continued to pull away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bears tied the second-longest winning streak in Ferrell Center’s 25-year history. … Baylor has outshot all 12 opponents this season. … Jefferson had one blocked shot to move into fourth place on the school’s all-time list (134).