Preview: Oral Roberts at Kansas State

Kansas State hopes to find its offense when the Wildcats host Oral Roberts on Wednesday. The Wildcats missed too many easy shots and scored just 58 point in a season-opening loss to Northern Colorado. “The whole thing and the key for our success is figuring out roles, leadership and toughness,” Bruce Weber told the media Monday. “We need experience and games.”

Weber warned his team Oral Roberts might be even tougher than the Bears. The Golden Eagles beat Tulsa 74-68 in Sunday’s opener. “They have some quickness,” Weber told reporters. “I told our guys that Oral Roberts might be better and might be a little more athletic (than Northern Colorado).”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports-Kansas City.

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (1-0): The Golden Eagles got 19 points and six rebounds from Western Illinois transfer Obi Emegano and 16 points from former Utah starter Shawn Glover. The Golden Eagles had 17 more rebounds than Tulsa and turned 17 offensive boards into 16 second-chance points. Oral Roberts hasn’t beaten a Big 12 Conference team on the road since a 78-71 win at Kansas in 2006.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (0-1): Freshman Wesley Iwundu led the Wildcats with 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in his debut. Iwundu went 5-of-6 from the floor, but the rest of the Wildcats combined for 15-of-53, and the team made just 16-of-33 free throws. “I hadn’t anticipated something like this,” Weber said after the loss. “We haven’t shot bad in practice. I don’t think we’re bad shooters, but we missed a lot of shots.”

TIPS-INS

1. Kansas State newcomers combined for 22 points and 14 rebounds against Northern Colorado.

2. Oral Roberts hasn’t started 2-0 since an 8-0 start in 2004-05 that included victories against Tulsa and Georgetown.

3. Kansas State was out rebounded 49-40 against Northern Colorado.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 65, Oral Roberts 62