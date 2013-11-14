Kansas State 71, Oral Roberts 63: Freshman Marcus Foster had 25 points to help rally the Wildcats past the visiting Golden Eagles.

Foster went 9-of-12 from the floor and 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line to lead Kansas State (1-1). D.J. Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds and Will Spradling chipped in 10 points.

Obi Emegano had 24 points for Oral Roberts (1-1) and Shawn Glover added 21 points and a game-high nine rebounds. The Golden Eagles had nine steals but made just 1-of-10 3-pointers.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 16-4 lead before Foster scored the first 10 points of an 14-1 run, which gave Kansas State the lead on Wesley Iwundu’s layup with 7:21 left. It was back-and-forth the rest of the half but a Foster layup and a Johnson dunk gave the Wildcats a 30-27 lead at the break.

Emegano’s dunk got Oral Roberts within 39-37, but Foster and Shane Southwell hit 3’s during an 15-6 run that pushed the Wildcat lead to double digits with 11:35 left. The Golden Eagles got within 62-57 on Korey Billbury’s 3-pointer with 3:20 left, but a pair of Spradling free throws and Foster’s monster dunk put an end to the run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State improves to 11-3 all-time against Southland Conference teams. ... Foster’s 25 points are the most by a Kansas State freshman since Rodney McGruder had 24 against Missouri-Kansas City in 2010. ... Kansas State, outrebounded by 12 in its loss to Northern Colorado, only won the battle on the boards 32-30.