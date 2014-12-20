Preview: Oral Roberts at Memphis

Memphis has posted season scoring highs inback-to-back games and will look to extend the offensive fireworks Saturdaywhen Oral Roberts pays a non-conference visit. The Tigers connected on aseason-high 11 3-pointers in an 83-73 home victory over South Carolina Upstate onWednesday – two nights after blitzing visiting North Carolina Central 81-47. Memphishas shot a combined 51.3 percent from the field - 44.4 percent from 3-pointrange, 75 percent from the free-throw line and enjoyed an 84-53 reboundadvantage over those two games.

“We adjusted our pace, and our guard playhas been better,” Memphis coach Josh Pastner said at his post-game newsconference Wednesday. “We have more possessions, and we’ve made shots. … Theadjustments of the pace and speed has been important for us.” Oral Roberts,meanwhile, is coming off its worst loss of the season – an 85-53 setbackTuesday night at No. 15 Oklahoma – and is still looking for its first road win.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (4-5): Coach Scott Sutton’sGolden Eagles are coming off a brutal stretch of three games in four nights,capped by the road loss to the Sooners. Oral Roberts had topped 80 points theprevious two games in home wins over New Mexico State and Missouri State but isonly averaging 55 points in four road contests. Obi Emegano, who onlyplayed three games last season due to an ACL tear, is setting the pace with 15points per game, while backcourt mate Korey Billbury is averaging 12.9 and ateam-high 6.4 rebounds.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (5-4): The young Tigers are learningon the fly with nine first-year players in the program, including only onesenior in Southern University transfer Calvin Godfrey. Sophomore Austin Nichols(10.9 points), junior college transfer Trahson Burrell (10.8) and third-yearstarter Shaq Goodwin (10.1) are leading Memphis in scoring, while Goodwin (6.6boards), Burrell (5.7) and Nick King (5.6) are the top rebounders. The Tigersare outrebounding foes by 7.1 per game but are struggling with turnovers,giving it away 16.8 times per outing.

TIP-INS

1. The 6-8 Nichols ranked eighth nationally with3.22 blocked shots per contest through Wednesday’s games, and has a combined seven over Memphis’ last two outings.

2. This is the sixth of a nine-gamehomestand for the Tigers – the program’s longest since 1979-80.

3. Since 2004, Memphis has won more home games(181) than any Division I program in the nation. The Tigers are 181-23 overthat span.

PREDICTION: Memphis 69, Oral Roberts 62