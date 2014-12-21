FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Memphis 78, Oral Roberts 63
December 21, 2014 / 1:32 AM / 3 years ago

Memphis 78, Oral Roberts 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Memphis 78, Oral Roberts 63: Austin Nichols had 15 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight blocked shots as the Tigers topped the visiting Golden Eagles.

Pookie Powell added 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Memphis (6-4), which notched its third straight win. Trahson Burrell scored 12 points and Avery Woodson added 10 for the Tigers, who blocked a school record-tying 15 shots and finished with a 48-34 rebound advantage.

Korey Billbury scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Oral Roberts (4-6), which fell to 0-5 on the road. The Golden Eagles, who also received 10 points apiece from Albert Owens and Obi Emegano, shot 33.8 percent from the field, including 3-of-15 from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts, which trailed by seven at the half, pulled within 56-51 on Billbury’s layup with just over 8:30 remaining. Memphis, however, turned up the defensive pressure and dominated the boards to reel off a 13-1 run over the ensuing six minutes and put the game out of reach.

The opening half was marked by dueling runs as Memphis used a 15-3 spree to turn an early 12-9 lead into a 27-12 advantage before Oral Roberts answered with a 14-2 spurt to pull within 29-26 with a little more than three minutes remaining. The Tigers, though, scored six of the final eight points of the half to take a 35-28 edge into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis has now won eight straight against current Summit League teams, with the last loss coming against Oral Roberts in the 1975 NIT. … Nichols has 37 of the Tigers’ 75 blocks on the season and has 15 over the last three games. … The Golden Eagles are averaging 56.6 points and shooting 34.6 percent from the field in their five road losses.

