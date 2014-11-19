Preview: Oral Roberts at Missouri

It hasn’t been the start to the season the Missouri Tigers had hoped for - and even with a showdown against the Arizona Wildcats looming, they can’t take Wednesday’s game against visiting Oral Roberts for granted. Missouri dropped a stunning 69-61 decision to the UMKC Kangaroos in their season opener, then overcame a rough shooting performance from deep in a 56-41 win over Valparaiso. The Golden Eagles opened with a 77-68 win over Tulsa.

Oral Roberts has one of the youngest rosters in the Southland Conference, but has high expectations just like last season when it entered first-year play in the conference as a prohibitive favorite but settled for third place. It faces a stiff test Wednesday against a Missouri team expected to be one of the SEC’s top defensive squads. The Tigers have a formidable stretch after this one, taking on the Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners 11 days apart.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SECN Plus.

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (1-0): The Golden Eagles were led in their opener by two key returnees. Junior guard Obi Emegano erupted for 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists while backcourt mate Korey Billbury racked up 18 points and 11 rebounds despite shooting 3-for-11 from the field. Both players excel at getting to the free-throw line, and they combined to shoot 26-of-35 from the stripe against Tulsa.

ABOUT MISSOURI (1-1): First-year Tigers coach Kim Anderson is looking for offense from anywhere - and freshman forward Montaque Gill-Caesar may be the guy to give it to him. Gill-Caesar leads the team with 15 points per game despite shooting just 36.1 percent from the floor and 2-of-12 from 3-point range. “As a scorer, you can’t worry about the past,” Gill-Caesar told the Kansas City Star. “You just have to worry about the next shot, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do. That’s what I’ve been working on.”

TIP-INS

1. Missouri returned just 22 percent of its scoring from last year’s team.

2. Anderson interviewed for the Oral Roberts coaching job in 1999, but Scott Sutton - going into his 16th season at the helm - was chosen instead.

3. The Tigers held their first two opponents to 10-of-32 shooting from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Missouri 66, Oral Roberts 55