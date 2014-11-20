(Updated: CORRECTS “Fighting Illini” or “Illini” to “Tigers” throughout‘’ CORRECTS “over” to “under” in sentence 1, graph 5 RECASTS sentence 2, graph 5)

Missouri 78, Oral Roberts 64: Montaque Gill-Caesar poured in 19 points as the host Tigers pulled away late against the Golden Eagles.

Gill-Caesar connected on four 3-pointers to pace Missouri (2-1), which went 12-of-21 from long distance. Wes Clark had 14 points and nine assists while Johnathan Williams III added 10 points.

Obi Emegano erupted for 30 points for Oral Roberts (1-1), which led at the half but struggled after the break against the vaunted Tigers’ defense. No other Golden Eagles player finished in double figures, with Korey Billbury leading the supporting charge with eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Neither team led by more than six points until 4:17 remained in the opening half, when a Darian Harris 3-pointer gave Oral Roberts a 36-28 edge. Missouri fought back to tie late in the half, but Billbury answered with three seconds left to send the Golden Eagles into the break with a 40-38 edge.

The lead changed hands five times before the Tigers finally created some breathing room, as Clark and Tramaine Isabell connected from long range on back-to-back possessions to give Missouri a 58-52 edge with just under 11 minutes remaining. Denell Henderson’s layup made it a one-possession game with 5:15 left, but Williams and Deuce Bello buried 3-pointers as part of a game-ending 13-4 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri foes are shooting 14-for-48 from beyond the arc through three games. ... Gill-Caesar shot 4-of-7 from 3-point range following consecutive 1-for-6 performances in the Tigers’ first two contests. ... Emegano has shot a whopping 31 free throws through two games, connecting on 26 of them.