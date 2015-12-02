New Mexico 91, Oral Roberts 75

Obi Emegano hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and that was the highlight for Oral Roberts on Tuesday night at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.

Guard Cullen Neal scored 19 first-half points as the New Mexico Lobos jumped all over the Golden Eagles and cruised to an easy 91-75 win.

Forward Tim Williams supplied 23 points and 12 rebounds and guard Elijah Brown recorded 15 points for New Mexico (4-1), which remained perfect (3-0) at home.

Emegano, a junior guard, led the Golden Eagles with 25 points. Forward Brandon Conley chipped in with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

After Emegano’s opening bucket, Oral Roberts (6-1) went cold and the Lobos started to heat up. By the time Emegano scored his third bucket at the 14:54 mark, New Mexico already had built a nine-point lead and was getting ready to put its offense in high gear.

Despite being down 52-27 at halftime, Oral Roberts showed some spunk in the second half to get within eight points at 69-61 with just over seven minutes to go.

Neal keyed an 8-0 run to push the lead back up to 16. A Williams dunk, followed by a jumper pushed the lead to 86-67 with just under three minutes to go.

New Mexico made 33 of 67 field-goal attempts, including 10-of 20 from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts made 27 of 67 from the field and only five of 17 from beyond the arc.