Preview: Oral Roberts at Oklahoma

Oklahoma has won six of its first eight games and sits comfortably at No. 15 in the rankings, but Buddy Hield’s shooting has given some Sooners fans reason for concern. Hield will attempt to snap out of his season-long funk Tuesday when the Sooners host Oral Roberts. Hield is Oklahoma’s leading scorer at 16 points per game, but the junior guard is shooting 36.4 percent - down from 44.5 a season ago - and has shot below 25 percent in three of his last four games.

“Buddy is going to be fine,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said after Saturday’s win against Tulsa. “Buddy is going to work at it and he’s going to stay in the gym and if that’s our biggest problem - Buddy not making shots - we will feel pretty good about that because we know he’s going to make shots and going to make plays.” Hield scored 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting against the Golden Hurricane, but TaShawn Thomas (25 points) and Isaiah Cousins (21) picked up the slack. Oklahoma has averaged 84.5 points in its last two wins and will look to wear down an Golden Eagles squad playing for the third time in four days.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (4-4): The Golden Eagles are coming off an 80-61 victory against Missouri State on Monday - two days after they topped New Mexico State 86-83. Oral Roberts shot 10-of-23 from 3-point range against Missouri State, led by a 4-of-7 effort from Bobby Word and a 3-of-5 performance by Adrion Webber. Word finished with 16 points and fellow reserve Webber had 15 for the Golden Eagles, who got 40 points from their starters and 40 from their bench in posting consecutive wins for the first time this season.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-2): Thomas, a transfer from Houston, shot 9-of-12 against Tulsa to set a season high for points while Cousins pitched in a game-high eight rebounds to go with 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Hield has only shot above 39 percent two times this season - a big part of the reason why the Sooners rank 201st nationally in field-goal percentage (42.8). Prior to the game against Tulsa, Oklahoma had held its previous seven opponents below their season scoring average, although the Sooners still have not given up 70 points in a game this year.

TIP-INS

1. Hield is shooting 33 percent since a 9-of-16 performance in which he was 7-of-7 from 3-point range in the Sooners’ season opener against Southeastern Lousiana.

2. Cousins, who is second on Oklahoma in scoring at 13.4 points, is 8-for-11 from 3-point range in his last two games.

3. Each of the Sooners’ top seven scorers shoots at least 70 percent from the foul line, led by PG Jordan Woodard (85.7).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 91, Oral Roberts 68