Preview: Oral Roberts at Oklahoma

Buddy Hield is regarded as one of the nation’s top scorers, but he is far from the only weapon the eighth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners rely on entering Saturday’s home contest with Oral Roberts. Isaiah Cousins and Ryan Spangler each posted double-doubles in Monday’s 78-55 triumph over sixth-ranked Villanova in Honolulu, and the Sooners boast an offense ranked 16th in the nation in scoring.

“We can’t be selfish,” Hield told reporters after Monday’s game, speaking of an Oklahoma offense averaging 86.5 points. “That’s how we make plays for each other.” There have been plenty of positive plays on both ends of the floor for the Sooners so far, who are second in the nation in 3-point shooting (46.5 percent) while limiting opponents to a Big 12-low 32.5 percent from the field. Hield, Cousins and Spangler have been a handful for opposing defenses, combining to average 47.3 points and shooting 36-of-72 from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles have won eight of their first 10, matching their best start since 2004-05.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Sooner Sports TV

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (8-2): The Golden Eagles have a prolific scorer of their own in guard Obi Emegano, who is ninth in the nation at 23.3 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from 3-point range. Brandon Conley leads Oral Roberts in rebounding at 7.8 per contest, but has fouled out in four of the nine games he has played. Oral Roberts’ two losses have come to South Carolina and New Mexico by a total of 34 points.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-0): Cousins and Hield each hit four of the Sooners’ 14 3-pointers against Villanova, Cousins finishing with 19 points and 10 assists for his second consecutive double-double. Hield averages 20.8 points and is an excellent free-throw shooter (28-of-32 so far this season), while Cousins (14.2 points) and Spangler (12.3 points, 9.5 rebounds) provide plenty of firepower. Defensively the Sooners have been just as good, holding five opponents to 68 points or less and limiting opponents to 22.8 percent 3-point shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Spangler has shot 50 percent or better from the field in 25 of his past 26 games dating to last season, and has four double-doubles in six games this season.

2. Hield moved into first place on Oklahoma’s all-time made 3-pointers list Monday.

3. Emegano played a career-low 17 minutes in Wednesday’s 88-52 rout of John Brown, scoring 14 points – breaking a streak of eight consecutive 20-plus point outings.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 83, Oral Roberts 61