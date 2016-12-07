Preview: Oral Roberts at Oklahoma

Oklahoma looks to get back on the winning track after a lopsided road loss when it hosts Oral Roberts on Wednesday. The Sooners have won 14 straight meetings with the Golden Eagles, who haven't claimed a game in the series since 1977.

The 90-70 loss to 17th-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday was the first true road game for Lon Kruger's rebuilding Sooners, who had to replace three All-Big 12 starters from their Final Four squad - including Naismith Player of the Year Buddy Hield. With a roster that includes 11 underclassmen, Kruger knew his team would endure some growing pains, and that manifested itself against the veteran Badgers. Oklahoma actually led for most of the first 30 minutes and was ahead 58-57 after a jumper by sophomore guard Rashard Odomes with 11:45 remaining, but Bronson Koenig's 3-pointer started a 20-3 run by the Badgers, who then outscored the Sooners 33-12 down the stretch. "I thought we did some good things for maybe the first 30 minutes but didn't handle the adversity of them making shots and playing better than we did there in the last 10," Kruger told reporters. "Again, I thought Wisconsin was great, and when they started making shots like that in the second half, it really knocked us on our heels, and we didn't respond very well to that. Our guys will learn from it."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (1-7): The Golden Eagles returned three starters and a total of eight lettermen from last year's 14-17 squad, including three of the top four in scoring, and are much better than their record indicates. Oral Roberts lost by just 15 at No. 6 Baylor (76-61), took Ole Miss to overtime before falling 95-88 and are coming off an 80-76 setback at Big Ten powerhouse Michigan State - a contest in which it trailed by just two points with 20 seconds remaining and featured 13 lead changes and six ties. Albert Owens leads the team in scoring (16.1 points) while 6-8 freshman forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi is second, averaging a double-double of 12.4 points and 10 rebounds.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (5-2): Senior point guard Jordan Woodard leads the team in scoring (15.9 points), assists (4.1) and steals (2.3) and also is shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Christian James steps into Hield's big shoes and has fared well, ranking second in scoring (11.3 points) while making 13-of-22 3-pointers (59.1 percent). Khadeem Lattin also is scoring in double figures (11.1), but the 6-9 junior with a 7-2 wingspan is known more for his defense and shot-blocking, averaging 2.1 blocks and a team best 6.7 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma is 31-2 at home over the last three seasons, including a 96-73 victory over Oral Roberts last campaign.

2. Woodard enters Wednesday's game with 112 consecutive starts, the second-longest streak in Division I.

3. Opponents are shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range against Oral Roberts.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 87, Oral Roberts 77