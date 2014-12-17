No. 15 Oklahoma 85, Oral Roberts 53: Ryan Spangler collected 13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals as the host Sooners prevailed with ease.

Oklahoma (7-2) got an improved performance out of leading scorer Buddy Hield, who entered shooting 33 percent since the season opener but connected on 6-of-10 shots for a team-high 16 points against the Golden Eagles. TaShawn Thomas scored 14 points and Isaiah Cousins chipped in 13 points for Oklahoma.

Bobby Word and Albert Owens were the only double-digit scorers for Oral Roberts (4-5), which was playing for the third time in four days. Word made five 3-pointers en route to 19 points off the bench while Owens scored 12 points in a reserve role.

Oklahoma never trailed and took a 39-24 lead into intermission. The Sooners scored seven of the final nine points of the first half, including a 3-pointer by Spangler and a basket by Frank Booker just before the buzzer.

The Sooners put away the game with an 18-2 run to open the second half. Cousins and Hield each made a 3-pointer during the surge while Thomas and Spangler had four points apiece.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thomas shot 7-of-10 to lead the Sooners’ 53.6 percent shooting on the night. ... PG Jordan Woodard contributed eight assists for Oklahoma in addition to eight points. ... Oral Roberts’ starters combined for 16 points, led by F Denell Henderson with eight.