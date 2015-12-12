No. 7 Oklahoma 96, Oral Roberts 73

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma’s three starting guards have had big games recently.

Saturday, all three of them did, combining for 64 points as the No. 7 Sooners beat Oral Roberts 96-73 at Lloyd Noble Center.

Related Coverage Preview: Oral Roberts at Oklahoma

Buddy Hield led the way for the Sooners with 30 points with Jordan Woodard adding 19 and Isaiah Cousins 15.

Sooners coach Lon Kruger’s decisions to move Woodard off the point in favor of Cousins just before the season has benefitted both players, with Woodard freed to find more space on the perimeter and Cousins creating both for himself and others by driving to the basket.

Each had five assists in the win.

Oklahoma never trailed but didn’t fully take control of the game until about five minutes into the second half, when it ripped off 10 consecutive points to go up by 17.

The trio of guards scored all but two of those points, with Cousins’ 3-pointer capping the run.

Obi Emegano, a high school teammate of Woodard, led Oral Roberts (8-3) with 29 points. Kris Martin added 15.

The Sooners are 7-0 for the first time since 2008-09 when they won their first 12 games of the season and went on to make the Elite Eight.