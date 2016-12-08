James leads Oklahoma past Oral Roberts

Christian James tied a career high with 17 points and Jordan Woodard added 15 as Oklahoma beat Oral Roberts 92-66 at Lloyd Noble Center on Norman, Okla., on Wednesday night.

Kris Martin and Jalen Bradley led the Golden Eagles (1-8) with 19 points each.

Oklahoma took control of the game with an offensive outburst in the first 10 minutes of the second half, scoring 35 points in that stretch to build a 27-point lead.

James scored 12 of his points after half.

In a loss at Wisconsin on Saturday, the Sooners had struggled to move the ball, registering a season-low four assists. Against Oral Roberts, Oklahoma had 19 assists.

After ORU cut Oklahoma's lead to nine about four minutes into the second half, the Sooners caught fire offensively, reeling off 12 consecutive points in a two-minute stretch to regain control.

The Sooners were 12 of 15 from the field in the opening 10 minutes of the second half. Oklahoma was 18 of 30 (60 percent) from the field in the second half, hitting six 3-pointers.

Oklahoma also took advantage of 20 Golden Eagles turnovers, turning the giveaways into 30 points.

After not making an in-season lineup change since 2012 entering this season, Sooners coach Lon Kruger changed his lineup for the second time this season.

Kruger inserted sophomore Dante Buford into the lineup after previously using freshmen Matt Freeman and Kristian Doolittle in that spot.

It was Doolittle who was the hot hand early against ORU, coming off the bench to hit four of his five shots in the first half, including a 3-pointer, in nine minutes.

Oklahoma plays Wichita State on Saturday in Oklahoma City while Oral Roberts hosts John Brown.