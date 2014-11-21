Preview: Oral Roberts at Oregon State

Oregon State used its first two games of the season to work on fundamentals - and while the results were strong, the execution is still a work in progress. The Beavers will look to keep improving Friday as they host Oral Roberts in a nonconference matchup. Oregon State had little trouble in an 86-62 win over Corban University on Tuesday, behind 16 points apiece from Langston Morris-Walker and Gary Payton II.

Despite the one-sided win, head coach Wayne Tinkle was concerned over how his team performed - particularly when it came to running set plays. “It just wasn’t there,” he told reporters afterward. “It’ll be part of the film session because when we play against teams that really grind it out defensively, we’re going to need to execute.” That may come Friday, as the Beavers host an Oral Roberts team that held tough against Missouri on Wednesday before falling 78-64.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (1-1): The Golden Eagles can’t be blamed for wondering “what if” just two days after giving Missouri a serious challenge. Oral Roberts scoring threat Obi Emegano racked up 18 points in the game’s first seven minutes but picked up his second foul shortly after and was limited to 27 minutes on the night, in which he still managed to pour in 30 points. That performance came up just four points shy of the Mizzou Arena record for scoring by an opponent, set by Texas’ J‘Covan Brown in 2012.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-0): Morris-Walker came into the season as the team’s highest returning scorer at just four points per game, but is becoming more comfortable with his role as a go-to player. The 16 points against Corban was a career-high, and came on a somewhat efficient 6-of-13 performance from the floor. “I probably took more shots than I normally would have,” the junior guard said. “But if guys on the team want me to score and coaches give me the confidence to score, than I will.”

TIP-INS

1. Omegano averages 28 points and is 26-for-31 from the free-throw line through two games.

2. Oregon State is averaging 19.5 assists through its opening two contests, ranking in the top-30 nationally.

3. The Beavers are shooting 51.3 percent from the floor but just 63.9 percent from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 84, Oral Roberts 70