Oregon State 55, Oral Roberts 42: Olaf Schaftenaar scored a game-high 12 points, including a key 3-pointer in the second half, as the Beavers outlasted the visiting Golden Eagles.

Gary Payton II recorded 10 points and four steals as the Beavers started 3-0 for only the second time since the 2000-01 season in a contest marred by a combined 39 turnovers. Malcolm Duvivier added nine points, five rebounds and four assists, while Cheikh N‘diaye had eight points and six rebounds.

Bobby Word scored 11 points and Korey Billbury added 10 for Oral Roberts (1-2), which shot 20.9 percent from the field and 4-of-20 from 3-point range. Obi Emegano, who averaged 28 points in the first two games, was held to seven points on 2-of-10 shooting and six rebounds.

Oregon State scored the game’s first 10 points before Oral Roberts took a 15-13 lead on Word’s 3-pointer with 6:11 left in the half. The teams managed to score five more points apiece prior to intermission as the Golden Eagles shot 3-for-18 from the field in the opening 20 minutes while the Beavers were 7-for-20.

Oregon State erupted for 12 straight points coming out of the break - six by N‘diaye - before Oral Roberts trimmed the deficit to 32-29. The Golden Eagles cut a 13-point deficit to five before Duvivier’s three-point play and Schaftenaar’s 3-pointer put the Beavers ahead 48-37 with 4:30 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Beavers last started 3-0 in 2011-12 en route to a 21-12 and a trip to the College Basketball Insider Tournament semifinals. ... Oregon State next plays Oklahoma State on Monday in the semifinals of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament in Las Vegas. ... Oral Roberts fell to 7-15 against the Pac-12.