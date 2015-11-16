Preview: Oral Roberts at South Carolina

South Carolina coach Frank Martin hopes to wear down opponents this season with what he calls the deepest team he’s had in his four years with the Gamecocks. That formula worked in its first game, and South Carolina will look to make it two straight when it hosts Oral Roberts on Monday.

The Gamecocks used 11 players extensively in its opening win over a gritty Norfolk State team on Saturday. McDonald’s All-American PJ Dozier got the start in his collegiate debut for the Gamecocks and scored seven points while dishing out three assists. Duane Notice, South Carolina’s top returning scorer, and Sindarius Thornwell both recorded a team-high 14 points against the Spartans. Oral Roberts, which won its opener against Missouri State, begins a four-game road trip with Monday’s game.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Networks

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (1-0): The Golden Eagles got 15 points from Summit Conference Preseason Player of the Year Obi Emegano in their surprisingly easy 80-65 win over Missouri State in their opener. Oral Roberts raced out to a 9-0 lead and was ahead by 17 at the half, using its up-tempo offense to amass 17 fast-break points. The Golden Eagles were picked to finish third in the Summit behind Emegano, a fifth-year senior who averaged a team-leading 18.3 points last season and eclipsed 30 on four occasions.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (1-0): A South Carolina native, Dozier was an important recruit for Martin and the Gamecocks, who are hoping for a breakout season. South Carolina returns five of its top six scorers from last year’s team and has an interior defensive presence in Laimonas Chatkevicius, a 6-11 senior from Lithuania. The Gamecocks were picked to finish seventh in the SEC media poll, their highest projection in several years, and if the versatile 6-6 Dozier pans out, they could place even higher.

TIP-INS

1. Dozier seemed to be headed to Louisville before following in his father Perry Dozier’s footsteps and joining South Carolina.

2. The Gamecocks will play three games in the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands later this week.

3. Oral Roberts was 19-15 last season and reached the second round of the CBI.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 79, Oral Roberts 70