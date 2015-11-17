FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Carolina 84, Oral Roberts 66
#US College Basketball
November 17, 2015 / 3:10 AM / 2 years ago

South Carolina 84, Oral Roberts 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Laimonas Chatkevicius finished with 20 points and five rebounds as South Carolina rolled over Oral Roberts 84-66 on Monday night at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Chatkevicius, a senior forward, shot 70 percent from the floor (7-of-10) and hit 7 of 9 free throws.

Gamecocks junior guard Duane Notice contributed 18 points, senior forward Mindaugas Kacinas posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and junior guard Sindarius Thornwell totaled 11 points and six assists.

Despite a double-digit win, South Carolina struggled to a 40.8 percent shooting night (29-of-71).

Golden Eagles redshirt senior guard Obi Emegano led all scorers with 29 points, making 10-of-10 shots from the charity stripe. Center Albert Owens was the only other double-digit scorer for Oral Roberts, tallying 10 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.

Oral Roberts was 22-of-49 from the floor, shooting 44.90 percent.

South Carolina held a 33-30 edge at halftime but opened up an 11-point advantage on a Notice 3-pointer with 14:00 left to play.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
