Preview: Oral Roberts at Wichita State

Two reigning players of the week in their respective conferences will try to lead their teams again when No. 10 Wichita State hosts Oral Roberts in a non-conference game Saturday night. Wichita State sophomore guard Ron Baker was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week after averaging 22 points, five rebounds and 3.1 steals in wins against DePaul, Brigham Young and Saint Louis last week. Shawn Glover of Oral Roberts earned the same honors in the Southland Conference after the 6-7 senior forward scored 24 points against Georgia Southern and 27 against Bowling Green.

Wichita State’s string of double-digit wins to start the season was halted at seven Sunday after the Shockers squeaked by Saint Louis 70-65. Cleanthony Early is usually the second option for the Shockers but he’s not shooting the ball particularly well, making at least half his shots just once this season. Fred VanVleet is having a better start to the season as the team’s point guard, averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 assists after finishing at 4.3 and 2.3 as a freshman last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (5-3): In addition to Glover, the Golden Eagles start two other 6-7 forwards, Denell Henderson and Drew Wilson, but neither averages more than three points. Oral Roberts will need to find a second scoring option after shooting guard Obi Emegano went down with a torn ACL on Nov. 21, taking with him his 19-point scoring average. Korey Billbury looks like he could be that player after totaling 49 points in the last three games to bump his average to 11.6.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (8-0): Tekele Cotton has made a habit the last couple years of shutting down the opposition’s top scorer. He limited Pittsburgh guard Tray Woodall to two points at the start of Wichita State’s Final Four run last season, forced Kevin Pangos of Gonzaga into 6-for-17 shooting the following game and then held Ramon Galloway of La Salle to 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting in the Sweet 16. Cotton will likely get the assignment of trying to slow Billbury.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has six players 6-7 or taller.

2. Baker is only 6-3 but leads the Shockers with 10 blocked shots.

3. Oral Roberts 7-foot reserve C Jorden Kaufman is from Andover, Kansas, which is about 10 miles from Wichita State.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 76, Oral Roberts 54