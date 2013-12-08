(Updated: CORRECTS to Wichita State in item about Baker in Game Notebook)

No. 10 Wichita State 71, Oral Roberts 58: Cleanthony Early scored 16 points and was 3-for-4 from 3-point range as the Shockers remained unbeaten with the nonconference victory.

Chadrack Lufile added a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State (9-0), which owned a 46-29 advantage on the boards. Darius Carter, a highly touted junior-college transfer, reached double figures for the first time with the Shockers, scoring 12 points off the bench while adding six rebounds.

Shawn Glover finished with 22 points to lead Oral Roberts (5-4). Korey Billbury added 12 points and D.J. Jackson had 10 for the Golden Eagles.

Oral Roberts may have caught Wichita State off guard at the beginning as the Golden Eagles scored seven of the game’s first nine points and eventually took a 30-22 advantage into the break. The Shockers opened the second half with a 14-2 run fed by two 3-pointers by Early and capped by his dunk with 15:50 remaining.

Glover was the only player for Oral Roberts to make a field goal for the first 11½ minutes of the second half and helped keep the Golden Eagles within range. Early sank another 3-pointer and Cotton tipped in Early’s miss for an 18-point lead with 4:48 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wichita State’s bench outscored Oral Roberts’ reserves 17-2. … Glover, who had attempted between 15 and 18 field goals in each of the previous seven games this season, took 22 shot attempts, making nine. … Wichita State leading scorer Ron Baker scored nine points on 2-for-8 shooting after averaging 21.8 points and shooting 57.8 from the floor in the previous four games, but he and fellow starting guard Tekele Cotton combined for 15 rebounds.