Preview: Oral Roberts at Wisconsin

No. 15 Wisconsin looks to start 6-0 for the second time in three seasons when it hosts Oral Roberts on Saturday. The Badgers knocked off Bowling Green for their most recent victory, and a first ever win over the Golden Eagles appears to be at hand. Led by Frank Kaminsky, the Badgers have shot nearly as well from 3-point range (48.5 percent) as they have overall (49.8 percent).

Kaminsky and Sam Dekker, the leading scorers thus far for coach Bo Ryan, have combined to make 16-of-31 from beyond the arc. John Gasser (38.5 percent) is the only starter shooting below 40 percent from 3-point range. “I wouldn’t say it’s to early to make that assessment, because it’s true,” Ryan said of his team sharing the ball and finding the open man. “The numbers will tell you that. That’s an area where we know it’s a strength at this point.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten.

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (2-2): Judging by their results, the Golden Eagles are no match for upper echelon teams such as Wisconsin. Coach Scott Sutton’s team posted wins over Tulsa and Texas State, but couldn’t contend with the likes of Kansas State and Saint Louis -- with the latter erasing a halftime deficit to win going away Thursday. Obi Emegano averages 19 points and Shawn Glover 18.3 to lead the way for the Golden Eagles of the Southland Conference, who have December games with Baylor and Wichita State -- two teams currently ranked.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (5-0): Kaminsky broke the school record with 43 points in the win over North Dakota on Tuesday. Ken Barnes (1965) and Michael Finley (1994) had shared the record until Kaminsky, a first-year starter, went 16-of-19 from the field -- including 6-of-6 from behind the arc -- and made 5-of-6 free throws. “He just keeps working,” Ryan said of his junior. “It’s not going to happen every night, but his consistency of being that post threat, and also being a stretch (the defense) threat make him valuable on the offensive end.”

TIP-INS

1. With 103 points against North Dakota, the Badgers eclipsed 100 for the first time since 1995.

2. After Oral Roberts, the Badgers will play Saint Louis in the opener of the Cancun Challenge at Playa de Carmen, Mexico on Tuesday.

3. The Golden Eagles are 2-0 in the series, with victories in 1972 and 1978.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 87, Oral Roberts 64