FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin 76, Oral Roberts 67
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 24, 2013 / 3:52 AM / 4 years ago

Wisconsin 76, Oral Roberts 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 15 Wisconsin 76, Oral Roberts 67: Frank Kaminsky notched 21 points as the Badgers held off the visiting Golden Eagles.

Kaminsky, who scored a school-record 43 points on Tuesday, went 8-for-16 from the field and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for Wisconsin (6-0). Josh Gasser had 15 points and six rebounds while Ben Brust collected 12 points, eight boards and five assists.

Shawn Glover poured in 24 points, including 19 in the second half, and grabbed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-3). Bobby Word got a start in place of the injured Obi Emegano and had 14 points and seven rebounds while D.J. Jackson chipped in 11 points.

Kaminsky scored five early points as the Badgers took leads of 9-0 and 11-2 prior to the first television timeout. A 12-7 run made it 23-9 and Wisconsin led by as many as 16 before Oral Roberts rallied to get within 37-28 at the break.

The teams traded baskets during the first 10 minutes of the second half as the Badgers led 54-45 at the 10:34 mark. The Golden Eagles refused to go away quietly, getting within four points with 3:18 remaining, but Wisconsin never gave up the lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Emegano, the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer at 19 points, did not play after suffering a knee injury in a loss to Saint Louis. ... Wisconsin F Sam Dekker had 10 points and three steals. ... The Badgers won for the first time in three meetings with the Golden Eagles.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.