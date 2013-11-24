(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 15 Wisconsin 76, Oral Roberts 67: Frank Kaminsky notched 21 points as the Badgers held off the visiting Golden Eagles.

Kaminsky, who scored a school-record 43 points on Tuesday, went 8-for-16 from the field and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for Wisconsin (6-0). Josh Gasser had 15 points and six rebounds while Ben Brust collected 12 points, eight boards and five assists.

Shawn Glover poured in 24 points, including 19 in the second half, and grabbed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-3). Bobby Word got a start in place of the injured Obi Emegano and had 14 points and seven rebounds while D.J. Jackson chipped in 11 points.

Kaminsky scored five early points as the Badgers took leads of 9-0 and 11-2 prior to the first television timeout. A 12-7 run made it 23-9 and Wisconsin led by as many as 16 before Oral Roberts rallied to get within 37-28 at the break.

The teams traded baskets during the first 10 minutes of the second half as the Badgers led 54-45 at the 10:34 mark. The Golden Eagles refused to go away quietly, getting within four points with 3:18 remaining, but Wisconsin never gave up the lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Emegano, the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer at 19 points, did not play after suffering a knee injury in a loss to Saint Louis. ... Wisconsin F Sam Dekker had 10 points and three steals. ... The Badgers won for the first time in three meetings with the Golden Eagles.