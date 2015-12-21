Preview: Oregon vs. Alabama

Tyler Dorsey and Justin Coleman weren’t necessarily being counted upon to carry significant roles this season at Oregon and Alabama, respectively, but each underclassmen has proven to be up to the task as their programs have gotten off to impressive starts. The two young guards look to continue their strong recent play on Monday when the Ducks travel to Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. to meet the Crimson Tide in the Vulcan Classic.

Graduate transfer Dylan Ennis (Villanova) was expected to help fill the void left behind by the graduation of 2014-15 Pac-12 Player of the Year Joseph Young, but a November foot injury has kept him from making his Oregon debut. Dorsey, who also missed two games earlier this month due to injury, has performed admirably in his stead, averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds through his first nine career college games. Freshman Dazon Ingram led Alabama to five wins in seven tries under first-year coach Avery Johnson, but he succumbed to a season-ending foot injury during practice on Dec. 8 and was ruled out for the season shortly thereafter. After guiding the Crimson Tide to a 51-50 win over Clemson in his first start in place of Ingram, Coleman contributed a season-high 18 points and five assists in a 72-60 victory over Winthrop for their fifth consecutive victory.

ABOUT OREGON (9-2): The Ducks have already lost 21 games due to injury this season but the play of underclassmen starters Dillon Brooks (team-high 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds), Dorsey (14.4 points) and Casey Benson (Division I-best 9:1 assist-to-turnover ratio) have helped to soften the blow. Chris Boucher (12 points, team-high 9.1 rebounds) ranks third in the country in blocks (3.5) and recorded his fourth double-double in five games after posting 14 points and 10 boards in Friday’s 94-73 win over Long Beach State. After totaling 16 points on 5-of-17 shooting in two games to begin December, Elgin Cook (14.1 points) is averaging 20.3 points on 25-of-37 from the field over his last three.

ABOUT ALABAMA (7-2): Retin Obasohan (team-high 13.9 points) is averaging 18.5 points over his last four contests and figures to take on more of the offensive load Monday with second-leading scorer Shannon Hale (12.9) expected to miss a second straight game due to an unspecified medical condition. In addition to Coleman’s big performance Wednesday, Jimmie Taylor delivered his first double-double of the season with 14 points - one shy of his personal best - and a career-high tying 11 boards. “I’d like to credit all of my teammates for finding me on the pick-and-rolls; I tried to set great screens. Setting those great screens helped get me open and my teammates were able to find me,” Taylor said.

TIP-INS

1. This game will mark the seventh time in its first 10 games Alabama has played outside of Tuscaloosa - the first time that has happened since the 1978-79 season.

2. Boucher, who set a school record with nine blocks on Nov. 15 against Arkansas State, already ranks sixth on Oregon’s single-season list (39) - and can move into third place with four more.

3. Four of the Crimson Tide’s victories during their winning streak have come by four points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Alabama 69, Oregon 67