Oregon 72, Alabama 68

Oregon overcame a 12-points halftime deficit to beat Alabama 72-68 before a crowd of 14,508 in Monday’s Vulcan Classic at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

The Ducks opened the second half with a 21-6 run to take control of the game.

With Oregon up 68-65 with less than 30 seconds left, Alabama had a chance to tie, but forward Riley Norris missed a three-point attempt. Oregon would ice the game with free throws in the closing seconds.

Oregon improved to 10-2 while Alabama dropped to 7-3 on the year.

Oregon forward Dillon Brooks led the Ducks with 23 points to go with five assists. Oregon forward Jordan Bell added 15 points and five rebounds.

Forward Chris Boucher scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Ducks, while point guard Tyler Dorsey added 10.

Alabama point guard Justin Coleman carried the Tide’s offense with a game-high 24 points. The sophomore knocked down four three-pointers.

Alabama forward Arthur Edwards and Norris each added 12 points.

Guard Retin Obasohan, Alabama’s leading scorer, managed just five points and went 1-of-9 from the floor.

Oregon opens Pac-12 play at Oregon State on Jan. 3, and Alabama hosts Jacksonville State on Dec. 29.