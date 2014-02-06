Preview: Oregon at Arizona

So much has changed for Arizona in the last week. The Wildcats are no longer undefeated, no longer ranked No. 1 and no longer have the services of versatile forward Brandon Ashley, who broke his foot in Saturday’s loss to California. However, Sean Miller’s team is still an impressive 21-1 with a more-than-respectable No. 3 ranking and plenty of talented players to make up for the loss of Ashley as the Wildcats host Oregon on Thursday.

“That’s the hard part of sports,” Miller said last weekend, via USA Today. “Things can be taken from you on one play.” Ashley, a sophomore averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, was injured in the opening minutes of the loss to the Bears - a 60-58 setback in which the Wildcats shot just 32.3 percent, including 2-of-11 from 3-point range. The Ducks have endured plenty of their own struggles in 2014, but they have rallied to win two of their last three games sandwiched around a hard-fought, two-point loss to UCLA.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OREGON (15-6, 3-6 Pac-12): A Ducks team that once was 13-0 is now fighting for its NCAA Tournament life following a stretch of six losses in seven games prior to Saturday’s 12-point win over USC. Joseph Young led the way with 21 points and a career-high six steals against the Trojans, giving the junior guard 46 points and 11 steals over his last two games. Young’s backcourt mate, Jason Calliste, has shot 60.7 percent over his last six games since enduring a rough stretch in early January.

ABOUT ARIZONA (21-1, 8-1): The absence of Ashley should mean more playing time for freshman forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, a McDonald’s All-American, and perhaps sophomore guard Gabe York as well. “Maybe a three-guard lineup, that’s something we have to look at,” said Miller, whose team has not lost at home in nearly a year (a 77-69 defeat to Cal on Feb. 10, 2013). One player who definitely needs to score more is highly regarded freshman Aaron Gordon (11.8 points), who has emerged as a solid defensive presence but has been inconsistent offensively, as evidenced by his 9-of-37 shooting over the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Since scoring 91 points against Arizona State on Jan. 16, Arizona has failed to reach 70 in any of its last four games.

2. The Wildcats lead the nation in field-goal percentage defense (40.4) on two-point attempts.

3. Following 10 straight games scoring in double figures, Oregon G Damyean Dotson has not reached 10 points in any of his last five contests, averaging 7.2 points during that stretch.

PREDICTION: Oregon 72, Arizona 70