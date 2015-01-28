Preview: Oregon at Arizona

Sixth-ranked Arizona has won four straight following a loss to Oregon State and brings a 32-game home winning streak into Wednesday’s contest against Oregon. The matchup features two of the top freshmen in the nation in Arizona phenom Stanley Johnson and Oregon forward Jordan Bell, who ranks fifth nationally at 3.4 blocks per game. Johnson is averaging a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds for Arizona, which defeated the Ducks 80-62 earlier this month in Eugene.

The Wildcats have outscored their last four opponents by an average of 15.5 points and have already begun turning their attention toward the postseason. “We want to put ourselves in the best position to be a No. 1 seed in the tournament,” Johnson told reporters. “I don’t think we can drop any more games on the road or at home. We’re going to try and run it out.” The Wildcats should be tested by Oregon, which boasts the Pac-12’s highest scoring offense at 77.9 points per game.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (14-6, 4-3 Pac-12): Guard Joseph Young averages a team-high 19.3 points for the Ducks, who have jumped out to big leads in each of their last three games and shot 62.3 percent in Saturday’s 82-64 rout of UCLA. “They like to come at you for 40 minutes straight,” Bruins coach Steve Alford told reporters. “The pace was bad for us and we could never keep up with them.” The game marked the Oregon debut of 6-10, 225-pound freshman forward Roman Sorkin, a former Israeli Junior National player who joined the team earlier this year and could see more playing time over the next two months.

ABOUT ARIZONA (18-2, 6-1): The Wildcats have received a boost recently from 7-foot reserve center Dusan Ristic, who scored 12 points in Saturday’s 73-50 win over California. Brandon Ashley and Kaleb Tarczewski have encountered foul trouble in each of the last two games, creating more opportunities for Ristic, who is averaging 10.6 minutes in league play. Coach Sean Miller continues to rave about Ashley, who has started all 20 games and ranks second on the team in scoring (11.2) and third in rebounding (5.3).

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has held 64 of its last 65 opponents under the 80-point mark.

2. Oregon is 11-1 when leading at halftime.

3. PG T.J. McConnell scored a game-high 21 points in the Wildcats’ win over Oregon on Jan. 8.

PREDICTION: Arizona 81, Oregon 68