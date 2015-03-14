Preview: Oregon vs. Arizona

Arizona aims for its first Pac-12 tournament title since 2002 on Saturday when the top-seeded Wildcats face No. 2 seed Oregon in the title game in Las Vegas. Coach Sean Miller’s squad reached the championship game for the fourth time in the last five years with a 70-64 victory over UCLA in Friday’s semifinals, while Oregon advanced with a dramatic 67-64 victory over third-seeded Utah. The Wildcats routed Oregon in two meetings during the regular season by a combined total of 52 points.

If there was any question about Joseph Young’s selection as Pac-12 Player of the Year, the Oregon guard has silenced his critics by averaging 27.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in victories over Colorado and Utah. The 6-2 senior, who averaged 12 points in two games against Arizona this season, scored 25 and drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday to help the Ducks reach the Pac-12 tournament title game for the second time in the last three years. Young was a sophomore for Houston in 2013, when Oregon won the tournament in 2013 over No. 1 seed UCLA.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OREGON (25-8): The Ducks have leaned on Young for the first two games of the tournament, but need strong games from forwards Elgin Cook and Jordan Bell in order to snap Arizona’s 10-game winning streak. “Arizona presents problems because of their size just like Utah did,” Pac-12 Coach of the Year Dana Altman told reporters. “We’re not a big team and it’s given us problems.” Bell was chosen for the league’s all-defensive team and leads the Pac-12 with 86 blocks, but has fouled out in each of the first two games of the tournament.

ABOUT ARIZONA (30-3): Miller said junior Brandon Ashley played the best game of his career Thursday, when the 6-9 forward had a career-high 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting along with seven rebounds. Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a quiet night offensively with eight points on 2-of-10 shooting but grabbed 12 rebounds and continued to show why he’s one of the league’s top defensive players. Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Stanley Johnson opened tournament play by averaging 17 points and eight rebounds in wins over California and UCLA and could be a key player if the Ducks focus on slowing down Young.

TIP-INS

1. The teams are meeting in the Pac-12 tournament for the first time since 2007, when Oregon won 69-50 in the quarterfinals.

2. Oregon is 19-1 when leading at the half.

3. Arizona has won 30 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

PREDICTION: Arizona 88, Oregon 77