Preview: Oregon at Arizona

Oregon can take a giant step toward the Pac-12 title Thursday with a win over No. 15 Arizona, but winning at the McKale Center is no easy task. Arizona owns the nation’s longest home winning streak at 49 games heading into its matchup with the 24th-ranked Ducks, who swept the Los Angeles schools last week to move into a tie with Washington for first place.

The Ducks boast one of the top frontlines in the country in Elgin Cook, Dillon Brooks, Jordan Bell and 6-foot-10 Chris Boucher, a junior college transfer who is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds along with 65 blocked shots. Brooks is scoring a team-high 16.2 points per game and had 25 points and seven rebounds in last Saturday’s 86-72 win over UCLA. “We will have to play our best game of the year at home to beat Oregon,” Arizona coach Sean Miller told reporters. “They’re playing great basketball. And we have a couple things from an injury perspective that have shortened our depth and we have no room for error.” Miller, whose next victory will be the 300th of his career, said he’s looking for a more energetic effort after his team came up short in last Saturday’s 74-73 loss at California.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12): The Ducks lost three games to Arizona by an average of 26.7 points last season but have the requisite depth and talent to end the Wildcats’ dominant run at home. Freshman star Tyler Dorsey and point guard Casey Benson complement a stellar frontcourt led by Boucher, who has averaged 17 points while shooting 68.4 percent in his last two games. “I think Boucher is the best first-year player in our conference,” Miller told reporters. “His shot blocking, his skill level, his rebounding - he’s a really terrific player and a big reason why Oregon is having the season they’re having.”

ABOUT ARIZONA (16-4, 4-3): The Wildcats remain shorthanded without freshman guard Allonzo Trier (broken hand) and junior forward Elliott Pitts, who has missed nearly seven weeks due to personal reasons. Arizona, which plays seven of its last 11 games at home, has the big men to contend with Oregon in senior forwards Mark Tolleson and Ryan Anderson, along with 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski, who averages 10.7 points and 9.3 rebounds. With Trier out, the Wildcats are leaning more on guard Gabe York, who is scoring 13.9 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has outscored its opponents by an average of 22.5 points during its 49-game home winning streak, but only two of the victories have come against ranked teams.

2. Oregon is 12-2 when outrebounding its opponent.

3. The Wildcats’ three Pac-12 losses have come by a total of six points.

PREDICTION: Arizona 82, Oregon 78