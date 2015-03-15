Arizona routs Oregon to win Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS -- Now that Arizona has finally provided a proper answer to a question that has stumped it for 13 seasons, can it earn a No. 1 seed when the NCAA Tournament pairings are announced Sunday?

The Wildcats sure looked the part Saturday night, winning the Pac-12 Tournament for the first time since 2002 by taking Oregon to the woodshed in an 80-52 blowout at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Brandon Ashley led No. 5 Arizona (31-3) with a game-high 20 points on just eight shot attempts, finishing a brilliant tourney that saw him connect on 19-of-26 field goals.

With projected No. 1 seeds Virginia and Duke eating semifinal losses in the ACC Tournament Friday night, the Wildcats did what they could to change the perception that they’re no better than a No. 2 seed.

“We can’t control that,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “I know we’re going to get a very good seed, and the big thing is we’re very excited about playing.”

They’ll certainly get no argument from Ducks coach Dana Altman, whose team lost three times to them by a combined 80 points.

“Their size is definitely a problem,” he said. “That size, in combination with their athleticism, gives teams a lot of problems.”

Although Arizona fell behind 10-4 just over five minutes into the game, it was clear just how tiny Oregon’s margin of error appeared. The Wildcats grabbed four offensive rebounds before the game was three minutes old.

Once Arizona started making shots, it took control. A 14-0 run in a 4:18 stretch gave it an eight-point lead, and a spurt of 10 straight points later in the half pushed the advantage to 32-17 as the pro-Wildcats crowd made it sound like McKale Center North.

Even when the Ducks lashed together a string of coherence on offense, hitting 7 of 8 field goals to open the second half, they only made up a measly point as Arizona simply traded buckets. A 15-0 run pushed the lead as high as 31 points, making the game’s final few minutes a race to the final horn.

Freshman forward Stanley Johnson and point guard T.J. McConnell, who joined Ashley on the all-tournament team, chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively. The Wildcats canned 54.5 percent of their field-goal tries and nearly doubled Oregon on the boards to the tune of 37-20.

“You look at the stats, none of our guys mixed it up on the boards,” Altman said. “They outrebounded us terribly. We didn’t get the effort we had to have.”

Guard Joseph Young, whose 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left Friday night eliminated Utah, tallied 19 points to pace the Ducks (25-9) but hit only 7-of-19 shots against Arizona’s outstanding team defense. Freshman forward Dillon Brooks scored 13.

“We didn’t compete on defense and didn’t rebound as well as we were supposed to,” said Young, whose team should earn an at-large bid Sunday. “We have to use this as a learning experience.”

Oregon sank just 40 percent of its field goals and was held 24 points below its season average, scoring its season low. Its frustration was apparent as it drew two flagrant fouls and a technical in the last seven minutes.

About 10 minutes after the game’s conclusion, with confetti raining down on the Wildcats and some of a sellout crowd of 12,916, Miller was asked about ending the proud program’s conference tourney drought.

“Now, when they ask us when’s the last time we won the tournament, we can say 2015,” he said as the red-clad audience roared.

NOTES: Friday night’s 70-64 win over UCLA marked the first time in program history that Arizona has won 30 games in consecutive seasons. ... Oregon entered the game with a 3-0 mark in conference championship games, having won in 2003, 2007 and 2013. ... The Wildcats entered play Saturday as one of just three teams in the top 15 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency. Kentucky and Villanova are the others.