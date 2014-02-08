Preview: Oregon at Arizona State

Oregon doesn’t have much time to deal with another disappointing loss and attempts to bounce back when it visits Arizona State on Saturday. The Ducks put up a fight against No. 3 Arizona on Thursday night but let a late lead slip away and suffered a 67-65 loss to the Wildcats. Arizona State has won four of its last five games after notching an 86-82 overtime win over Oregon State on Thursday.

The loss to Arizona was Oregon’s third two-point loss in Pac-12 play and a team that once was 13-0 resides in 10th place in the Pac-12. “I thought we were in pretty good shape but we just didn’t finish it,” coach Dana Altman said. “They’re hurting.” The Sun Devils are tied for third place in the conference race and are 12-1 at home after center Jordan Bachynski became the Pac-12’s all-time leading shot blocker (279) after swatting away seven Oregon State shots.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON (15-7, 3-7 Pac-12): The Ducks have work to do to get back in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid, which would have sounded unfathomable after they defeated Utah in their Pac-12 opener. But seven losses in nine games erased the good start and the only wins during the stretch have come against the two teams below them in the standings – Washington State and USC. Guard Joseph Young leads Oregon with a 17.9 average, while guard Jason Calliste (12.6), forward Mike Moser (12.5) and guard Damyean Dotson (10.5) also score in double digits.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (17-6, 6-4): Bachynski also scored 17 points and matched a season best with 15 rebounds in a memorable performance in which he surpassed Arizona’s Anthony Cook (278, 1985-89) for the blocked shots mark. “It’s huge. I’m honored that I can hold that title,” said Bachynski, who averages 11.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 blocks. Backcourt mates Jahii Carson (19.3) and Jermaine Marshall (15.8) are the Sun Devils’ top two scorers and combined for 48 points against the Beavers, with Marshall scoring 22 of his 25 after halftime.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won the last three meetings with Arizona State’s last victory coming late in the 2010-11 campaign.

2. The Ducks rank second nationally in free-throw percentage (77.8) with four players shooting over 82 percent.

3. Bachynski has blocked six or more shots on seven occasions this season with his season high being eight.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 71, Oregon 70