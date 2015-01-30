Preview: Oregon at Arizona State

After playing five of its first seven Pac-12 games on the road, Arizona State opened a three-game homestand with a convincing win over Oregon State on Wednesday. The Sun Devils are 18-2 over their past 20 home games heading into Friday’s contest against Oregon, which is coming off its worst loss in five seasons under coach Dana Altman. The Ducks were throttled by Arizona 90-56 on Wednesday and need to regroup quickly against an Arizona State team that has won three of its past four games.

Coach Herb Sendek’s squad is looking to avenge a 59-56 loss to Oregon in Eugene on Jan. 10, when the Sun Devils shot 3-of-17 from 3-point range. Arizona State has been playing shorthanded for the past three games, but suspended players Roosevelt Scott and Connor MacDougall are expected to be reinstated. Oregon guard Joseph Young averages a team-high 17.8 points in Pac-12 play, but was held to 12 points on a season-low nine field goal attempts on Wednesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (14-7, 4-4 Pac-12): The Ducks are 1-5 away from Eugene this season and could drop as far down as ninth in the conference standings with a loss. The Ducks’ strong frontcourt is led by forwards Elgin Cook and freshman Jordan Bell, who set a school record with eight blocked shots in the earlier loss to Arizona State. Forward Dillon Brooks is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games for Oregon, which starts three freshmen and appeared overwhelmed for much of Wednesday’s loss in Tuscon.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (11-10, 3-5): Freshman point guard Kodi Justice is out for the rest of the season due to a fractured left foot suffered Saturday, but fellow freshman Tra Holder has earned the respect of his coach with his play over the past few weeks. “His improvement has been amazing,” Sendek told reporters. “He’s really playing excellent basketball for us.” Forward Shaquielle McKissic averages a team-high 10.7 points and bounced back from a quiet game against Stanford with 17 points and three rebounds Wednesday against Oregon State.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 76.8 points per game.

2. Arizona State G Bo Barnes is 12-of-24 from 3-point range while averaging a team-high 12.5 points over the past four games.

3. Oregon freshman PG Casey Benson is a native of Tempe, where he won three high school championships.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 71, Oregon 68